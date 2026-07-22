Cracker Barrel sells Maple Street Biscuit Company trademark and restaurants

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Biscuit Belly has acquired 35 Maple Street Biscuit Company locations and the Maple Street trademark from Cracker Barrel, the companies announced on July 20, 2026.
As part of the sale, Cracker Barrel said it sold the Maple Street Biscuit Company trademark and assets used in 35 restaurants to Biscuit Belly. The company also announced that the remaining 16 Maple Street Biscuit Company locations will permanently close.
Founded in Florida in 2012, Maple Street Biscuit Company built a following with its Southern-inspired breakfast and brunch menu before being acquired by Cracker Barrel in 2019.
Biscuit Belly said it will convert the acquired Maple Street restaurants to the Biscuit Belly brand over the next 18 to 24 months. The acquisition is expected to accelerate the company’s growth across the Southeast and help it reach more than 60 locations by the end of 2028.
“Acquiring an iconic brand like Maple Street, one of the original gourmet biscuit sandwich concepts, was not on my 2026 bingo card,” said Chad Coulter, co-founder and CEO of Biscuit Belly.
Coulter said the existing restaurant locations and experienced teams made the acquisition an attractive opportunity, allowing Biscuit Belly to expand more quickly than building new restaurants from the ground up.
With this sale, Biscuit Belly takes ownership of the Maple Street brand and will begin transitioning the restaurants to its own concept over the next two years.
This flows a little better chronologically by introducing Maple Street before mentioning its 2019 acquisition by Cracker Barrel.
SEE LIST OF LOCATIONS TO BE CONVERTED BELOW:
Q3 2026
Florence, Kentucky
Mason, Ohio
Q4 2026
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Short Pump, Virginia
Chesterfield, Virginia
Q1 2027
St. Pete, Florida
Carrollwood, Florida
Riverview, Florida
Fleming Island, Florida
Q2 2027
San Marco, Florida
Point Meadows, Florida
City Center, Tennessee
Gunbarrel, Tennessee
Q3 2027
Woodstock, Georgia
Alpharetta, Georgia
Duluth (Parsons Alley), Georgia
Mansfield, Texas
Q4 2027
Alamo Ranch, Texas
Bee Cave, Texas
Q1 2028
Celebration, Florida
O’Town, Florida
Oviedo, Florida
Johnson City, Tennessee
Q2 2028
Knoxville, Tennessee
Kennesaw, Georgia
Miramar Beach, Florida
Mobile, Alabama
Q3 2028
Daphne, Alabama
Tallahassee, Florida
Hamlin, Florida
Greenville, South Carolina
Q4 2028
Simpsonville, South Carolina
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