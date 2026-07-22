Cracker Barrel sells Maple Street Biscuit Company trademark and restaurants

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Biscuit Belly has acquired 35 Maple Street Biscuit Company locations and the Maple Street trademark from Cracker Barrel, the companies announced on July 20, 2026.

As part of the sale, Cracker Barrel said it sold the Maple Street Biscuit Company trademark and assets used in 35 restaurants to Biscuit Belly. The company also announced that the remaining 16 Maple Street Biscuit Company locations will permanently close.

Founded in Florida in 2012, Maple Street Biscuit Company built a following with its Southern-inspired breakfast and brunch menu before being acquired by Cracker Barrel in 2019.

Biscuit Belly said it will convert the acquired Maple Street restaurants to the Biscuit Belly brand over the next 18 to 24 months. The acquisition is expected to accelerate the company’s growth across the Southeast and help it reach more than 60 locations by the end of 2028.

“Acquiring an iconic brand like Maple Street, one of the original gourmet biscuit sandwich concepts, was not on my 2026 bingo card,” said Chad Coulter, co-founder and CEO of Biscuit Belly.

Coulter said the existing restaurant locations and experienced teams made the acquisition an attractive opportunity, allowing Biscuit Belly to expand more quickly than building new restaurants from the ground up.

With this sale, Biscuit Belly takes ownership of the Maple Street brand and will begin transitioning the restaurants to its own concept over the next two years.

This flows a little better chronologically by introducing Maple Street before mentioning its 2019 acquisition by Cracker Barrel.

SEE LIST OF LOCATIONS TO BE CONVERTED BELOW:

Q3 2026

Florence, Kentucky

Mason, Ohio

Q4 2026

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Short Pump, Virginia

Chesterfield, Virginia

Q1 2027

St. Pete, Florida

Carrollwood, Florida

Riverview, Florida

Fleming Island, Florida

Q2 2027

San Marco, Florida

Point Meadows, Florida

City Center, Tennessee

Gunbarrel, Tennessee

Q3 2027

Woodstock, Georgia

Alpharetta, Georgia

Duluth (Parsons Alley), Georgia

Mansfield, Texas

Q4 2027

Alamo Ranch, Texas

Bee Cave, Texas

Q1 2028

Celebration, Florida

O’Town, Florida

Oviedo, Florida

Johnson City, Tennessee

Q2 2028

Knoxville, Tennessee

Kennesaw, Georgia

Miramar Beach, Florida

Mobile, Alabama

Q3 2028

Daphne, Alabama

Tallahassee, Florida

Hamlin, Florida

Greenville, South Carolina

Q4 2028

Simpsonville, South Carolina

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