Hal Scott Regional Preserve conducts 680-acre prescribed burn Wednesday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews are conducting a 680-acre prescribed burn Wednesday at Hal Scott Regional Preserve and Park in Orange County.

The burn is taking place in the northern portion of the preserve, according to the St. Johns River Water Management District.

Crews will also burn the remaining portion of an area where a 300-acre wildfire occurred Monday night. Officials said treating the entire area will help reduce the risk of another wildfire.

The prescribed burn is intended to remove hazardous vegetation, maintain fire-dependent habitats and improve conditions for the endangered red-cockaded woodpecker.

Portions of the preserve’s red loop trail will remain closed during the burn and reopen when officials determine it is safe.

People in the surrounding area may see or smell smoke and notice ash. The district said crews only conduct prescribed burns when weather and wind conditions allow them to manage the fire and limit smoke impacts.

Prescribed burns remove vegetation that can fuel destructive wildfires while supporting plants and animals that depend on periodic fires.

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