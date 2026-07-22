FDA revokes authorization for petroleum-based dye used in sausage casings

WASHINGTON, Fla. — The Food and Drug Administration is removing an outdated authorization for one petroleum-based food dye and proposing the same action for another.

The FDA issued a final order revoking the authorized use of Orange B, which could previously be used to color the casings or surfaces of hot dogs and sausages.

The agency said Orange B was last certified for use in 1978 and is no longer used by the food industry. The final order will take effect 45 days after it is published in the Federal Register.

The FDA is also proposing to revoke authorization for Citrus Red No. 2, which has been permitted only for coloring the skins of mature oranges.

Citrus Red No. 2 was first temporarily authorized in 1959. The FDA said it has not received a request to certify a batch of the dye since 2020, indicating that the industry has stopped using it.

The actions are based on the dyes falling out of use, not a newly identified safety issue or contamination. No products are being recalled.

The FDA will accept public comments on the Citrus Red No. 2 proposal through Aug. 24. After reviewing those comments, the agency will determine whether to finalize the revocation.

The actions are part of a broader federal effort to phase out petroleum-based dyes from the nation’s food supply.

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