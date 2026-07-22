New affordable housing development breaks ground in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A big celebration was held in Kissimmee Wednesday morning as community leaders broke ground on a new affordable housing development aimed at helping more residents find quality, accessible homes.

The new development, called Alora Lofts, will be a four-story apartment building on Windsor Drive featuring 88 units.

Artist renderings show a modern community with a range of amenities, including a fitness center, swimming pool and outdoor grill area.

The apartments will be reserved for people earning between 30% and 70% of the area median income, providing more affordable housing options for eligible residents.

Construction is now underway, and renters are expected to begin moving into the new apartments late next year.

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