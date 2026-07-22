Tesla Robotaxi launches in Orlando, bringing a new driverless ride option to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new era of transportation has arrived in Orlando as Tesla officially rolls out its robotaxi service, giving riders another option for autonomous travel in Central Florida.

The Tesla Robotaxi joins Waymo as the latest company offering driverless rides in the Orlando area.

Unlike traditional ride services, the Tesla vehicles operate without a driver behind the wheel, using a combination of cameras and onboard technology to navigate roads and make driving decisions.

The launch in Orlando is part of a broader expansion for Tesla’s autonomous ride service.

The company has also introduced the service in Miami, Tampa, Dallas and Houston.

Tesla’s arrival adds to the growing presence of self-driving transportation in the region.

Waymo launched its driverless ride service in Central Florida in late February, marking the beginning of commercial autonomous rides for local passengers.

As more companies test and expand self-driving technology, transportation officials and riders are watching closely to see how autonomous vehicles become part of everyday travel in communities across Florida.

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