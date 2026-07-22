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American Red Cross seeks volunteers for Orlando hurricane shelter training

A three-hour training session will prepare volunteers to assist during disasters

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
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By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The American Red Cross is looking for Central Florida residents willing to help operate emergency shelters during hurricanes and other disasters.

The organization will hold Shelter Heroes training from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at its office at 5 N. Bumby Ave. in Orlando.

Shelter Heroes help operate emergency shelters, serve meals, distribute supplies and support families displaced by hurricanes, floods, wildfires and other disasters.

“Just a few hours of training can prepare someone to make a lasting difference in their community,” said Janice Moran, CEO of the American Red Cross North and Central Florida Region.

Volunteers must complete the required shelter training and be available for at least one three-day disaster response each year.

No previous disaster response experience is required. The Red Cross provides the necessary training, resources and ongoing support.

People unable to attend the July 29 session can still register to volunteer through the Red Cross website.

Click here to register or learn more about becoming a Shelter Hero.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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