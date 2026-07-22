More than 100 Orlando businesses join Sip & Savor Weeks starting July 24

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando residents will have a new reason to explore the city’s neighborhood restaurants when Sip & Savor Weeks begins Friday.

The citywide dining promotion runs from July 24 through Aug. 9 across Orlando’s Main Street districts.

Organizers said more than 100 restaurants, bars, breweries, cafes and other food businesses are participating. Offers include prix fixe menus, discounted bundles and limited-time dishes.

At Domu’s East End Market location, customers can get three wings, Richie Rich ramen and soft serve for $25.

Se7enbites is offering several specials, including coffee and a pastry for $6, coffee and a breakfast biscuit for $10, and a sandwich meal for $13.

“Sip & Savor Weeks is an invitation to experience Orlando one neighborhood at a time,” said Mike Griffin, executive director of City District Orlando.

The promotion is intended to encourage people to visit independent businesses during the slower summer season.

A full list of participating businesses and their offers is available at SipandSavorOTown.com.

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