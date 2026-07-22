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More than 100 Orlando businesses join Sip & Savor Weeks starting July 24

More than 100 businesses will offer special menus and pricing through Aug. 9

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Dubsdread Taproom The Drive Organizers said more than 100 restaurants, bars, breweries, cafes and other food businesses are participating. Offers include prix fixe menus, discounted bundles and limited-time dishes.
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando residents will have a new reason to explore the city’s neighborhood restaurants when Sip & Savor Weeks begins Friday.

The citywide dining promotion runs from July 24 through Aug. 9 across Orlando’s Main Street districts.

Organizers said more than 100 restaurants, bars, breweries, cafes and other food businesses are participating. Offers include prix fixe menus, discounted bundles and limited-time dishes.

At Domu’s East End Market location, customers can get three wings, Richie Rich ramen and soft serve for $25.

Se7enbites is offering several specials, including coffee and a pastry for $6, coffee and a breakfast biscuit for $10, and a sandwich meal for $13.

“Sip & Savor Weeks is an invitation to experience Orlando one neighborhood at a time,” said Mike Griffin, executive director of City District Orlando.

The promotion is intended to encourage people to visit independent businesses during the slower summer season.

A full list of participating businesses and their offers is available at SipandSavorOTown.com.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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