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News
The Latest: Darline Graham, Ralph Norman advance to GOP runoff to replace late Sen. Lindsey Graham
Daytona Beach landmark declared non-compliant amid code violations
Early takeaways: Some seasoned candidates and a famous name advance in Tuesday's primaries
Trump says Secret Service and the military wanted him off Air Force One in Turkey due to threat
Iranian-backed Houthis kill 6 in attack on vessel, and other developments in the Mideast
More News
Wildfire in western Canada that has forced 20,000 to flee grew overnight
Brevard County magistrate orders euthanasia for two dogs in fatal mauling
Severe weather knocks out power in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio as 'ring of fire' strikes Midwest
Video captures rescue of river tubing group stranded for 3 days, living off bark and flowers
Brevard County magistrate orders euthanasia for two dogs in fatal mauling
Evening Forecast: Tuesday, August 11, 2026
Orange County task force advances $750 million Doctor Phillips Center upgrade
Daytona Beach landmark declared non-compliant amid code violations
Judge again bars Trump administration from implementing order that sought to limit mail voting
3 states are set to hold executions on the same day, a first in the US since 2010
Latest Videos
Video
Daytona Beach landmark declared non-compliant amid code violations
Brevard County magistrate orders euthanasia for two dogs in fatal mauling
Lake Howell health alert issued after toxic algae found
OCPS holds intensive two-day active-shooter training
Brevard County woman accused of stabbing horse
9 Family Connection Back To School Donation!
2 arrested in Tesla fraud scheme to defraud over 50K
Bystander shot and killed during fight near Plymouth Sorrento
Forever Family: Family Partnerships of Central Florida
Latest Trending
Flesh-eating bacteria kill at least 7 in Florida, Louisiana
‘The Office’ star Lucy Davis says she has incurable breast cancer
Marston Hefner, son of late Playboy magazine founder, welcomes second child
Venomous snake found in high school football player’s helmet during practice
France bans unsolicited telemarketing calls
Florida News
Weblinks
Florida Lottery launches three new scratch-off games for August
Oklahoma man dies after car crashes into Banana River near relief bridge
ZooTampa uses veterinary acupuncture to treat animal injuries
Hot, muggy Sunday ahead for Central Florida with highs in the 90s
Thunderstorm warnings have been issued across Central Florida
National News
Early takeaways: Some seasoned candidates and a famous name advance in Tuesday's primaries
Wildfire in western Canada that has forced 20,000 to flee grew overnight
Severe weather knocks out power in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio as 'ring of fire' strikes Midwest
Britain's Andy Green sets another speed record, this time in a hydrogen-powered car
3 states are set to hold executions on the same day, a first in the US since 2010
AP Exclusive: ICE plans to give officers gloves that can deliver painful electric shocks
Local News Photos
More than 200 Seminole County students take part in annual Shop with the Sheriff event
Photos: Whataburger returns to Central Florida, drawing long lines for grand opening
Photos: Perez Hilton through the years
New $21 million River Stone Day School is set to open in Rockledge
WFTV to host Orange County mayoral debate
Photos: Wild hogs invade WFTV's live shot during Volusia standoff coverage