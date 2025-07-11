Motorcycle gang members arrested after violent brawl and shooting during Bike Week, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Four members of the Mongols outlaw motorcycle gang have been arrested in Volusia County following a violent brawl and shooting at a New Smyrna Beach gas station on March 8.

The incident occurred during Bike Week and involved a confrontation between the Mongols and the rival Warlocks motorcycle gang, resulting in two men being shot and several others injured.

The arrests were part of a multi-agency raid called “Operation Mongolian,” which targeted individuals involved in the violent incident.

The arrests highlight ongoing efforts by law enforcement to address gang violence in the region, particularly during high-profile events such as Bike Week.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group