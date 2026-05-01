‘Polk Around and Find Out’: 266 arrested in Central Florida human trafficking operation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports that a multi-day undercover operation focused on human trafficking and related offenses led to 266 arrests.

The investigation, named “Polk Around and Find Out,” involved local, state, and federal agencies as well as social service organizations that collaborated with detectives to identify potential victims and provide support.

Investigators reported that 19 suspects were detained on felony charges for attempting to meet minors. The other 247 arrests involved prostitution-related crimes, such as soliciting, offering to engage in prostitution, and helping or transporting individuals involved in prostitution.

Authorities reported that 127 individuals who visited the undercover site were screened to assess whether they were victims of trafficking or coercion. Out of these, seven people were identified as potential victims and were provided with services.

108 suspects arrested for soliciting prostitution

12 suspects charged with aiding, transporting, or profiting from prostitution

19 suspects charged with offenses involving attempting to meet minors

In total, detectives filed 439 charges:

298 felonies

141 misdemeanors

Officials also noted that those arrested had a combined total of more than 1,000 prior charges.

167 suspects traveled from outside Polk County

34 individuals were identified as being in the country unlawfully

22 suspects reported receiving government assistance totaling $15,188 per month

21 people were charged with drug possession

4 suspects brought firearms to the location

Ages ranged from 18 to 68

Investigators pointed out several notable cases. In one example, a suspect was arrested, released on bond, and later re-arrested for allegedly continuing the same activity.

In a different case, two people faced charges of child neglect for bringing children to an event believed by authorities to be an arranged meeting linked to illegal activities.

Officials state that the operation aimed not only at enforcement but also at identifying victims and linking them to resources. The investigation is still in progress.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group