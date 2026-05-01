Florida attorney general confirms investigation into ‘Sloth World’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier responded Friday to a request from Rep. Anna Eskamani for a criminal investigation into “Sloth World.” The Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution will assist the State Attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit in the animal welfare investigation.

Sloth World in Orlando A state report obtained by Channel 9 details the deaths of 31 sloths meant for Orlando’s new “Sloth World” attraction.

The Office of Statewide Prosecution’s authority in animal welfare matters is generally activated by evidence of a pattern of racketeering activity. Unless such evidence emerges from the investigation, prosecution authority, including for offenses under Section 828.12, Fla. Statutes, remains with State Attorney Monique Worrell, Uthmeier stated in his letter.

Sloth World is filing for bankruptcy, and the remaining sloths have been turned over to the Central Florida Zoo for proper care.



One of our Statewide Prosecutors is assisting the Ninth Circuit with the ongoing criminal investigation. pic.twitter.com/GalgtbxBZI — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) May 1, 2026

Senior Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Lauryn Day has been cross-sworn and is assisting the Ninth Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office on behalf of the Office of Statewide Prosecution. According to Uthmeier's letter, Day is an animal welfare law expert who brings invaluable insight to the investigation.

Uthmeier reiterated his office's dedication to justice. "Our office is unwavering in its commitment to pursuing justice on behalf of those who are unable to protect themselves," Uthmeier wrote. He added that his office "will ensure accountability wherever the evidence requires."

Channel 9 has reached to the Worrell’s office for comment about Uthmeier’s letter.

This is a developing story. Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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