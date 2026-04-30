SeaWorld is offering free admission to veterans for military appreciation month

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld is providing complimentary park admission to U.S. military veterans and their families in honor of Military Appreciation Month, the company announced.

Veterans may register by May 10 to receive a one-day free admission for themselves and up to three guests. These tickets are valid through June 30 at SeaWorld locations in Orlando, San Diego, and San Antonio.

SeaWorld also states that veterans are eligible for 50% off single-day tickets for up to six additional guests. Active-duty military personnel and their dependents can receive complimentary one-day admission year-round through the Waves of Honor program.

“We are deeply appreciative of all service members for their dedication to our country,” said Marc Swanson. “The Waves of Honor program is a small way for us to show our gratitude.”

According to SeaWorld, the program has provided free admission to over 10 million military members, veterans, and their families in the past 25 years.

Additional discounts and the Military Silver Annual Pass are also available, providing unlimited visits and in-park savings, the company noted.

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