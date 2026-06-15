Suspect captured in Daytona Beach home-invasion shooting

Update 12:58 p.m.:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Department confirms Bernard Millsap was arrested in Holly Hill this morning after a shots-fired incident in Daytona Beach.

Holly Hill Police collaborated with the sheriff’s office in the arrest, as shown in the video below.

Deputies responded at 5:30 a.m. following reports that Millsap Jr., 26, known as the woman’s ex-boyfriend, forced entry by kicking down the door, entered the residence, discharged a handgun, and then fled.

According to the update, Millsap surrendered and was taken into custody without incident at his Holly Hill apartment on State Street shortly before 11 a.m. on Monday.

Gunfire erupts in Daytona Beach home invasion

A home invasion on Valley Drive in Daytona Beach left residents shaken after multiple gunshots were fired, prompting an investigation by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

According to local law enforcement, no injuries have been reported.

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