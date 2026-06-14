Zoo’s Phantom the sloth sheds light on illegal wildlife trade

SANFORD, Fla. — The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens recently shared some eye-opening information about Phantom, a sloth they care for, shedding light on the mysterious markings found on him.

The zoo shared a social media post revealing these markings, which expose a troubling method used by wildlife traffickers.

Likely applied before Phantom’s trip to the United States, these spray-paint marks highlight the dark side of the illegal wildlife trade, which puts many animals at risk.

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens state that as these marks gradually diminish, they function as subtle reminders of Phantom’s challenging history and the importance of safeguarding these extraordinary creatures.

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