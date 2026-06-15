Boil water advisory issued for Poinciana area

POINCIANA, Fla. — Toho Water Authority has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for customers in the Poinciana area.

The advisory comes after a power outage at the area water treatment facility, resulting in a drop in water pressure.

The advisory is a precautionary measure and will remain in effect until it is lifted.

Boil water notice for Poinciana area

As a precautionary measure, customers are advised to boil their water for one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes.

Bottled water may be used as an alternative to boiling.

Water used for laundry or bathing and showering does not need to be boiled.

Toho Water Authority requires a minimum of two days of regulatory testing to confirm that the water meets drinking water standards.

For more information, customers can contact Toho’s customer service at 407-944-5000 or visit the News & Alerts section on tohowater.com.

An update regarding the advisory is expected by Tuesday, June 16.

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