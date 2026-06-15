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Gunfire erupts in Daytona Beach home invasion

Valley Drive Home Invasion in Daytona Beach Shakes Residents

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Gunfire erupts in Daytona Beach home invasion A home invasion in Daytona Beach leaves residents shaken after gunshots fired. Investigation by Volusia County Sheriff's Office underway.
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A home invasion on Valley Drive in Daytona Beach left residents shaken after multiple gunshots were fired, prompting an investigation by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

According to local law enforcement, no injuries have been reported and additional information on the suspect has not been released at this time.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Department for additional details and will pass along any updates once they are received.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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