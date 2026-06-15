Gunfire erupts in Daytona Beach home invasion

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A home invasion on Valley Drive in Daytona Beach left residents shaken after multiple gunshots were fired, prompting an investigation by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

According to local law enforcement, no injuries have been reported and additional information on the suspect has not been released at this time.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Department for additional details and will pass along any updates once they are received.

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