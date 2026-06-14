Wrong-way driver dies in fiery crash on State Road 33 in Florida

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports that a 24-year-old male driver from Orlando died in a head-on collision on State Road 33 near Bakers Lane after driving northbound in the southbound lane.

An early-morning collision between a Toyota Camry and a Dodge Journey left three people seriously injured and set one vehicle on fire.

The report says that the 24-year-old driver of the Toyota Camry was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still being investigated. Stay tuned to Channel 9 for updates as new details become available.

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