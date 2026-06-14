Lake County

Wrong-way driver dies in fiery crash on State Road 33 in Florida

Wrong-Way Crash Kills Driver, Injures 3 on SR 33

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Deadly crash in Orange County State troopers responded to the crash on June 4, 2026 at Old Winter Garden Road and Pine Hills Road in Orlando. (WFTV staff)
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports that a 24-year-old male driver from Orlando died in a head-on collision on State Road 33 near Bakers Lane after driving northbound in the southbound lane.

An early-morning collision between a Toyota Camry and a Dodge Journey left three people seriously injured and set one vehicle on fire.

The report says that the 24-year-old driver of the Toyota Camry was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still being investigated. Stay tuned to Channel 9 for updates as new details become available.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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