Lightning sparks large wildfire in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Crews in Central Florida are working to contain a large wildfire.

Firefighters reported Monday morning that a fire in western Volusia County has burned over 600 acres in the Lake Woodruff Wildlife Refuge.

The Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association said drought conditions and lightning were the main cause of this fire.

The Florida Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and other units are on scene working to contain the fire.

Officials said no structures are endangered at this time.

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