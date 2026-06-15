Man in pink suit arrested for driving with suspended license in Lady Lake, police say

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Police in Lady Lake said a man was arrested while making a bold fashion statement.

John Benz, 58, was arrested after being pulled over by police around 9:16 p.m. on Saturday.

The man was riding a tricycle-style motorcycle at the intersection of U.S. Highway 441 and Main Street when he was stopped by police.

The officers noted that Benz was wearing a vibrant, bright pink business suit, but this fashion choice was not the reason for the traffic stop.

Benz was cited for driving with an indefinitely suspended license and operating an unregistered vehicle after being caught traveling 60 mph in a 45-mph zone, police said.

The traffic stop revealed that Benz’s driver’s license was indefinitely suspended for unpaid traffic fines.

Officers said he also had eight prior guilty pleas for driving without a valid license.

In addition, the three-wheeled motorcycle he was operating was not registered.

Benz was arrested without incident and cited for driving while license suspended and operating an unregistered vehicle.

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