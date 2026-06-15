Wheelchairs 4 Kids provides mobility solution for New Smyrna Beach boy

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A 12-year-old New Smyrna Beach boy is getting a new chance to ride with his family thanks to Wheelchairs 4 Kids and Athletes Helping Athletes.

Derek, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth, recently received an adaptive tricycle designed to meet his mobility needs.

Wheelchairs 4 Kids said the tricycle will allow Derek to safely build strength, improve coordination and take part in family bike rides.

Derek Wheelchairs 4 Kids Wheelchairs 4 Kids said the tricycle will allow Derek to safely build strength, improve coordination and take part in family bike rides.

For Derek, the equipment means more than exercise. It gives him a new way to experience independence and inclusion.

The organization said Derek enjoys music, books, cooking, baking, video games, manga and anime. He is also growing his skills in a culinary class.

Mobility has been a challenge for Derek, making some everyday childhood activities, including riding a bike, more difficult.

The adaptive tricycle was provided with support from Athletes Helping Athletes.

Wheelchairs 4 Kids provides wheelchairs, home and vehicle modifications and other medical equipment to children with physical disabilities at no cost to their families through its Let’s Roll program.

The organization also hosts inclusion events through its Wheely Fun Days program.

For more information, visit Wheelchairs 4 Kids’ website.

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