Weather on the Way: Heavy rain, storms to drench Central Florida through the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Keep the umbrella close by over the next several days as a more active weather pattern settles across Central Florida.

A cold front stalled over Florida will help increase rain and thunderstorm coverage, bringing periods of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms through the end of the workweek and into the weekend.

Rain and storms will be possible at any time on Thursday, with some locations seeing heavy downpours.

Afternoon temperatures will be a little cooler than recent days, topping out in the upper 80s.

Showers and storms will remain possible this evening and overnight, with warm and muggy conditions continuing as lows only fall into the upper 70s.

The unsettled pattern continues Friday, when widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected across the region. Despite the increased cloud cover and rain, highs will still reach the upper 80s.

The upcoming weekend also looks soggy as additional moisture moves into Central Florida.

Periods of rain and thunderstorms are likely on both Saturday and Sunday, with afternoon highs climbing into the low 90s.

The active weather pattern begins to ease slightly early next week as somewhat drier air filters into the area.

Scattered showers and storms are still expected Monday, with highs remaining in the low 90s.

By the middle of next week, rain chances are expected to decrease, allowing temperatures to climb back into the mid-90s.

Residents should stay weather aware over the next several days, especially during periods of heavy rain and lightning, and be prepared for changing conditions if spending time outdoors.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group