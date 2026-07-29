SpaceX launch could trigger sonic booms across Central Florida early Thursday

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — If you’re awake early Thursday morning, don’t be surprised if you hear a loud boom across the Space Coast and much of Central Florida.

SpaceX is targeting a 3:09 a.m. EDT launch of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the NROL-95 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Following liftoff, the Falcon 9’s first-stage booster is scheduled to return to Landing Zone 2 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The return-to-launch-site landing is expected to produce one or more sonic booms that could be heard across the Space Coast and parts of Central Florida.

The booster flying the mission is making its seventh flight. It previously supported the KF-01, IMAP, NROL-77, GPS III-9, CRS-34, and one Starlink mission.

The National Reconnaissance Office has not released details about the payload, as the mission is classified.

If needed, SpaceX has a backup launch opportunity at 2:55 a.m. on Friday.

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