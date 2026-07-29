Orange County School Board votes to ban e-scooters for younger students

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County School Board has voted to restrict the use of e-scooters for some of the district’s 209,000 students.

Elementary and middle school students are now banned from bringing these mobility devices to school campuses. High school students may still ride them to school but must follow strict guidelines.

The school board voted unanimously on the measure after a debate involving board members and public comments from parents and students. An estimated 12,000 students across the district currently use these devices to travel to school, with 42% of those riders being middle school students.

High school students who possess a driver’s license or learner’s permit are permitted to use e-scooters for transportation to and from school. These devices must be registered with the school. Students cannot ride the devices on campus and are required to store them in a designated area separate from other vehicles.

The board agreed to amend the initial conditions for high school students with permits and licenses. The district plans to inform parents of these new policies before the school year begins in a few weeks.

The Orange County School Board is awaiting guidelines from county commissioners regarding these devices. Once those guidelines are established, the school board plans to revisit its decision to ensure the policy aligns with county ordinances. The new policy will go into effect next month.

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