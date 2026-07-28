Former officer James Duckett executed in Florida for 1987 murder

, Fla. — Florida put to death James Aren Duckett, 68, at noon Tuesday at Florida State Prison near Starke, nearly 40 years after he was convicted of raping and killing 11-year-old Teresa McAbee in 1987. Duckett, a former Mascotte police officer, was one of two inmates executed in a single day — the first time Florida has carried out two executions on the same day in more than 60 years.

Duckett was convicted in 1990 for the May 1987 kidnapping, rape and murder of Teresa McAbee, who disappeared while riding her bicycle near her Mascotte home. He had spent more than 35 years on death row before Tuesday’s execution.

His execution was delayed this year as courts awaited new DNA test results on evidence that hadn’t been fully examined. The Florida Supreme Court issued a stay in March pending those tests.

RELATED--> The Supreme Court has ordered DNA re-testing in the case of James Duckett

“Today marks the final chapter in a case that has spanned decades. While no legal proceeding can restore the life that was taken, this execution represents the final administration of justice for the young victim and her family, who have endured years of unimaginable loss while waiting for this case to reach its lawful conclusion,” stated State Attorney Bill Gladson. In May of 1987, James Aren Duckett, a Mascotte Police Officer, raped and murdered 11-year-old Teresa Mae McAbee. On the night of the crime, Duckett, a 29-year-old rookie officer at the time, was the only patrol officer on duty when the child victim disappeared. Teresa had walked to a nearby convenience store to purchase a pencil. Her body was found in a lake less than a mile from the convenience store. According to three independent witnesses, she was last seen alive getting into Duckett’s patrol car. The medical examiner’s report determined Teresa had been sexually battered, strangled, and drowned. Distinctive tire tracks near the scene where her body had been located matched the tires on Duckett’s patrol car. Forensic examiners located Teresa’s fingerprints on the hood of Duckett’s patrol car indicating that she had been sitting backwards on the hood and had scooted up the car. On May 10, 1988, Duckett was found guilty after his jury trial and sentenced to death. Despite the overwhelming evidence linking Duckett to the crime, and a jury finding him guilty, his defense team filed multiple motions and appeals to vacate his sentence. Throughout the appellate process, our office and the prosecutors in the office of the Attorney General, remained committed to ensuring that every filing and every legal claim was thoroughly reviewed and appropriately addressed. The appellate system exists to safeguard the integrity of our justice system, and our prosecutors worked diligently to respond to each claim presented while advocating on behalf of the victim, her family, and the people of Florida. “From the beginning of this case, the evidence established the defendant’s guilt. The physical evidence recovered, together with the facts developed during the investigation and presented in court, left no reasonable doubt as to James Duckett’s responsibility for this horrific crime. That evidence was repeatedly examined through years of judicial review and withstood extensive scrutiny. We recognize that this case has been followed closely by our community for the past 39-years and that many citizens have long awaited its conclusion. Our office reaffirms our commitment to seeking justice with integrity, supporting victims and their families, and ensuring that the rule of law is faithfully upheld in every case we prosecute. Our thoughts remain with the victim’s loved ones as they continue to carry the loss of a young life taken far too soon.” — State Attorney Bill Gladson

According to the Department of Corrections, Duckett was executed at 1:19 p.m. via lethal injection.

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