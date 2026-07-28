Community supports Oviedo police officer’s school supply drive

OVIEDO, Fla. — An Oviedo police officer organized a food and hygiene drive to support local families preparing for the upcoming school year.

Officer Varkony-Selmer organized the drive after learning that food pantry supplies often decline during the summer months, according to the Oviedo Police Department.

The drive ran from July 13 through July 25 and collected approximately $1,000 worth of food and personal hygiene products from community members.

Varkony-Selmer coordinated the effort with Hope Helps, a nonprofit organization located on Eyrie Drive in Oviedo.

She volunteered her personal time Tuesday to deliver the donated items to the organization.

Police officials thanked residents who contributed and credited Varkony-Selmer with identifying the need and organizing the drive.

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