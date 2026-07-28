Dashcam shows Amber Alert suspect pointing gun at Marion County deputies before deadly shooting

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has released dashcam video that officials said shows an Amber Alert suspect pointing a firearm at deputies before a deadly shooting.

Deputies located Jason Castillo driving the suspect vehicle around 5:20 p.m. Monday and attempted to stop him, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Castillo fled before deputies used a PIT maneuver that disabled his vehicle on U.S. Highway 441 near County Road 25A.

As deputies exited their vehicle and ordered Castillo to get out, he pointed a firearm at them, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Shots were then fired.

Castillo was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Castillo was accused of abducting 13-year-old Juliet Louise Arioso from her Ocala home earlier Monday. Authorities later found Juliet safe.

The shooting remains under investigation.

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