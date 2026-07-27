Kissimmee deputy chief retires after reaching settlement with city

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — It has been 10 months since the Kissimmee Police Department suspended Deputy Chief Wilson Muñoz, fired him and then reinstated him.

Now, the long-running personnel dispute has come to an end.

The city of Kissimmee confirmed Muñoz has retired after reaching a settlement agreement with the city.

The controversy began after Muñoz upheld a one-day suspension for former Kissimmee police Officer Andrew Baseggio. The discipline stemmed from an incident 9 Investigates first told you about that later became part of an outside investigation by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

That investigation examined the actions of more than a dozen officers after a grand jury raised concerns about their involvement in an encounter captured on body-worn camera.

Investigators criticized Muñoz for what they described as a lapse in judgment and pointed to broader cultural issues within the Police Department at the time. However, they found no misconduct by Muñoz, and the investigation was closed without disciplinary action against him.

Despite those findings, the Kissimmee Police Department launched a second internal investigation. That review ultimately led then-Police Chief Chuck Broadway to fire Muñoz.

Muñoz challenged the firing by filing a grievance.

During the appeal process, City Manager Mike Steigerwald determined that portions of the department’s internal investigation violated the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights. As a result, he ordered Muñoz reinstated.

When announcing the decision, Broadway told department employees he expected Muñoz to return with “the citizens of Kissimmee and our agency personnel as the top priority.”

At the time, Kissimmee Mayor Jackie Espinosa said if the city was “back at square one because of a technicality, someone should be accountable for those technicalities.”

Despite being reinstated, Muñoz never returned to duty. Instead, he remained on the city’s payroll while both sides negotiated a resolution.

On Tuesday, the city confirmed the matter had been resolved.

“The City can confirm that a settlement agreement has been reached. Consistent with the terms of the agreement, the City will not be providing any comments,” a city spokesperson said.

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