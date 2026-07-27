FWC finds no criminal neglect in death of 31 sloths at Sloth World

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida wildlife officials said investigators found no evidence of neglect or abuse that would support criminal charges after 31 sloths died in two separate incidents connected to an Orlando-area exotic animal business.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission sat down with 9 Investigates to discuss the case publicly for the first time.

9 Investigates has reviewed some of the hundreds of emails exchanged as officials examined the deaths. Agency leaders maintain that by the time investigators became involved, the animals had already died and there was little the agency could do. The issues, officials said, were timing and the law.

FWC said 21 sloths died in December 2024 after arriving at a facility that was not properly prepared to house them.

According to the agency, the business owners used multiple space heaters to keep the animals warm. An electrical breaker later tripped, cutting power to the heaters and causing the sloths to die.

A second shipment arrived from Peru in February 2025.

FWC said two sloths arrived dead from disease. The remaining eight animals were already sick and later died, bringing the total number of deaths to 31.

The agency said it first learned about the business in December 2024 after receiving a general inquiry from the mother of a man who had seen an advertisement saying Sloth World was hiring. She wanted to know whether the business was legitimate.

“As far as FWC is concerned, our first reach-out about Sloth World was just inquiring to see if it was a business,” an agency official said. “They did not yet have any animals, nor was the business open.”

FWC said it did not receive its first tip prompting an inspection until July 2025, months after the sloths had died.

A veteran captive wildlife investigator then conducted multiple inspections over the following months.

Agency officials said the animals present during those inspections appeared healthy, had adequate food and water and were being kept in enclosures that met state requirements. Investigators documented one minor issue involving a quarantine cage.

“During their inspections, they didn’t see anything with the care and maintenance, with the food, water, nutrition or cage sizes,” Maj. John Wilke said.

The agency also stressed that its investigators are not veterinarians and are not responsible for diagnosing diseases.

FWC officials said the lead investigator assigned to the case has more than 30 years of experience, including nearly three decades working with captive wildlife.

“If he saw any kinds of neglect or abuse, he would have addressed it right there,” Wilke added.

FWC leadership said it fully supports the way its Orlando staff handled the investigation.

Although no criminal charges were filed, the agency said it has changed its policies in an effort to prevent a similar incident.

Sloths were previously brought into Florida under a blanket import permit that only required the state to be notified after the animals arrived.

Under the new policy, importers must provide advance notice. That will allow investigators to inspect facilities before sloths are brought into the state.

FWC said it can strengthen oversight once exotic animals enter Florida, but it does not have the authority to stop sloth imports altogether. Officials said much of that authority rests with federal agencies.

Florida serves as an entry point for a significant number of exotic animals imported into the United States, and officials said there is no indication that will stop anytime soon.

FWC also acknowledged that sloths present unique challenges. The animals can hide signs of illness and are highly vulnerable to stress during capture and transportation.

The agency said it is now working with accredited zoos and wildlife experts to provide investigators with additional training specific to sloth health, behavior and care.

Meanwhile, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths. Its report is expected in early August.

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