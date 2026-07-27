Missing 13-year-old Ocala girl found safe after Amber Alert

OCALA, Fla. — UPDATE: The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said 13-year-old Juliet Louise Arioso has been found safe. The Amber Alert issued for her has been canceled.

No additional details were immediately released.

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An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl authorities believe was abducted from her Ocala home Monday.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Juliet Louise Arioso was taken from her home in the Shady Road Villas community sometime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Investigators identified 45-year-old Jason Castillo as the suspect.

Jason Castillo

Castillo is believed to be driving a red 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe with Florida license plate 77ERLW.

Juliet is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 90 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Juliet, Castillo or the vehicle, or has information about their whereabouts, should call 911 immediately.

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