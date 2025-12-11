Kissimmee Police Department spent 2025 recovering from scandal; deputy Chief Munoz reinstated after

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Police Department (KPD) has spent much of 2025 working to recover and rebuild after a high-profile scandal triggered multiple investigations, leadership turnover, and deep questions about internal culture. The final chapter of that process appeared to close this week with the reinstatement of Deputy Chief Wilson Muñoz—just weeks after the department moved to fire him.

Last month, Channel 9 reported that KPD intended to terminate Muñoz, citing his decision to uphold a one-day suspension for former officer Andrew Baseggio. Body-camera footage from that incident showed Baseggio kneeing a suspect in the face and deploying a Taser multiple times.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office launched an outside investigation into more than a dozen officers after a grand jury raised concerns about their involvement in the encounter. While investigators criticized Muñoz for what they described as a lapse in judgment and pointed to broader cultural issues within KPD at the time, they did not find misconduct on his part, and the case was closed.

However, KPD initiated a second internal investigation, and it was that internal review that led to the department’s decision to terminate the deputy chief.

Muñoz filed a grievance challenging the termination. According to a memo from City Manager Mike Steigerwald, the department ultimately determined that certain actions taken during the internal process were not permitted under Florida’s Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights.

In the memo, Steigerwald acknowledged the agency’s shortcomings during the period when the earlier decisions were made. On page five of the document, he wrote:

“The environment in which these decisions were made were substantially different from the leadership standards now expected.”

He then ordered that Muñoz be reinstated.

The chief informed the department of his return this morning, saying, “I do expect Deputy Chief Munoz will return to our agency with the citizens of Kissimmee and our agency personnel as the top priority.”

