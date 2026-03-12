SpaceX set for Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews are planning to launch a rocket Friday morning from Florida’s Space Coast.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket aims to launch another batch of Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

The launch window is set to open around 8 a.m. at Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida.

This mission will add to the existing Starlink constellation, which provides internet coverage from space.

The first-stage booster used for this mission has completed five previous flights. All of those prior missions were also dedicated to the launch of Starlink satellites.

After the launch, SpaceX plans to land the first-stage booster on the “Just Read the Instructions” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Channel 9 plans to have live coverage of the launch on Eyewitness News This Morning on TV27.

