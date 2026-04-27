Ormond Beach crash claims life of 34-year-old woman, injures two others

Update: 9:27 p.m.

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — The Ormond Beach Police Department provides an update on a crash that resulted in the death of a 34-year-old woman from Holly Hill on Sunday morning. The incident involved a sports utility vehicle and a sedan.

Police report that the crash happened at the intersection of South Orchard Street and Cherrywood Drive around 11:47 a.m. on April 26.

“Our thoughts are with everyone involved,” said Police Chief Jesse Godfrey. Rebekah Petrick, 34, the SUV driver, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV passenger and sedan driver were injured and taken to the hospital.

Godfrey continues, “This remains an active investigation, and we are diligently working to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.”

Anyone with information or who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Officer Jack Lyster at Jack.Lyster@ormondbeach.org or (386) 229-7173.

Crash with injuries shuts down Orchard Street in Ormond Beach

A stretch of roadway in Ormond Beach is closed following a crash with injuries, according to the Ormond Beach Police Department.

Police said the crash occurred along Orchard Street, which is shut down between Division Avenue and Hammock Lane. Cherrywood Drive is also currently inaccessible as crews respond to the scene.

Authorities confirmed that a fire hydrant was struck during the crash, causing water to flow into the area. Emergency crews are working to control the situation and make necessary repairs.

Officials expect the road closure to remain in place for several hours while responders clear the scene and address the damage.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use caution when traveling nearby. Police say updates will be provided once the roadway is reopened.

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