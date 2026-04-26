Gatorland rescues Mr. Worldwide, 11-foot alligator found near Orlando tourist area

ORLANDO, Fla. — An 11-foot-three-inch alligator, displaying a notable lack of fear toward humans, was removed from the area near International Drive in Orlando.

Initially, Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an alligator near an apartment complex. The 911 report described a 5-foot alligator, but deputies found one over 11 feet long.

People were truly amazed to see such a large alligator, especially because of where it was found. Gatorland stepped in to take care of the massive creature after it was spotted in the bustling tourist area.

Gatorland officials mentioned that the alligator’s large size and comfort around people made it a potentially dangerous animal.

The alligator was brought into Gatorland’s care through its Gatorland Global Alligator Rescue program.

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