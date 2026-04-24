Florida law clarifies rules on license plate frames

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed new legislation to clarify rules about license plate frames, addressing concerns raised after a 2025 law targeting obscured plates.

The original law was designed to crack down on drivers who intentionally conceal identifying details on their license plates.

However, it left a gray area: how much of the plate could legally be covered by a frame before it became a violation?

Motorists and law enforcement alike raised concerns about whether common decorative or dealership frames might unintentionally break the law.

To clarify that point, lawmakers passed SB 488, which allows license plate frames as long as they do not obscure any vital parts of the plate—such as the letters, numbers, or registration information.

The update aligns with guidance issued in December by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, which emphasized that enforcement should focus on whether key identifying elements of the plate are visible, rather than on minor or incidental coverage.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group