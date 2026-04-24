ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell is set to give an update on Friday on cases that received national attention.

Worrell is planning to share more details on protests involving the former rainbow-colored crosswalk next to the now-demolished Pulse nightclub.

Worrell is planning to speak around 10 a.m. from her office in downtown Orlando.

State Attorney Worrell to address Pulse rainbow crosswalk protest cases

The cases are connected to events that occurred after the Florida Department of Transportation ordered the removal of the rainbow crosswalk near the Pulse nightclub last year.

Following the order, the crosswalk was painted black overnight. This decision prompted weeks of protests.

During the protests, individuals repeatedly used chalk and paint to the crosswalk in an effort to restore the rainbow colors to the area.

Channel 9 will have a crew at Worrell’s news conference and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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