Woman accused of abandoning her baby in driveway heads to court in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman accused of leaving her baby at a stranger’s doorstep in Orlando is expected to go before a judge on Friday.

19-year-old Angelica Bautista is scheduled to appear before a judge this morning for a plea hearing.

Bautista faces a child neglect charge with abandoning her baby in a car seat on a stranger’s driveway on Lido Street near Semoran Boulevard last August.

This incident is being highlighted by local officials as an example of the importance of the Safe Haven Law.

Florida’s Safe Haven Law allows a parent to legally and anonymously surrender an unharmed newborn at certain locations without facing criminal charges.

Channel 9 will have a crew inside the courtroom and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group