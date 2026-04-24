Overnight house fire in Seminole County leaves animals dead, at least 1 person hurt

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Several animals are dead, and at least 1 person was injured in an overnight house fire in Seminole County.

Several fire crews responded around 2:40 a.m. to a house fire on Osceola Road in Geneva.

Officials said the fire started in the kitchen and spread to the attic and garage.

First reports to 911 claimed several people were hurt and possibly trapped in the fire, prompting a large response from the fire department.

Officials told Channel 9 they are still working to gather more details, but see reports of 1 to 2 people who were transported from the scene with minor injuries.

Firefighters also reported that several cats and a dog died due to the fire.

Channel 9 has a crew at the scene working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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