Ex-SRO arrested on more child sex charges

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A former Seminole High School SRO was back in front of a judge Thursday, facing additional child sex-related charges.

Pedro da Silva, 36, was accused by an underage student of making inappropriate advances, grabbing her, and sending her explicit photos while she was at school and he was on duty.

The girl said da Silva would send her photos if she did not accept his invitations to come to his office, and over the span of their interaction sent her too many pictures for her to count.

The accusations came four months after da Silva’s first arrest, when a different girl made similar accusations. Da Silva was fired after the first student reported him after only serving as an SRO for five months.

The new records uploaded as part of his case include Google searches da Silva allegedly made with his phone shortly after he was fired.

The searches included jail-related topics, like where police officers are held in a jail, and what the crime and sentence were for sending explicit photos to a minor in Florida.

Sanford police are encouraging anyone else who experienced this behavior to come forward, emphasizing that the new victim came to their attention because she commented on their post about da Silva’s original arrest on Facebook.

Da Silva was given a $70,000 bond and told to stay away from all juveniles.

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