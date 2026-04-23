Markieth Loyd fights to overturn death sentence for Orlando police officer’s murder

ORLANDO, Fla. — Today in Orlando, Markeith Loyd, who is on death row for murdering an Orlando Police officer and serving a life sentence for the killing of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, appeared in court.

Loyd is facing charges related to Lieutenant Debra Clayton and his former pregnant girlfriend, Sade Dixon. Loyd appeared in court today seeking to overturn his death sentence.

Loyd will be back in court in two weeks to fight for an evidentiary hearing.

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