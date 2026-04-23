Tips, hacks, and other easy ways to save money on gas

ORLANDO, Fla — “I can’t just stop at a regular gas station. I have to look for one that has the best price,” said John Rolon as he was filling his tank in Orlando.

Yes, pain at the pump is real and drivers are trying all different things to battle high gas prices.

From late February to the middle of April the average price of gas in Florida jumped nearly 50%.

Action 9 investigated some of the basic things drivers can do to save money on fuel and make the most of the fuel they buy.

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Each time drivers grab the handle and squeeze, the dial spins, and they can almost feel the money slipping away.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen it be over 4 (dollars),” said Jana Dubiel. She’s been taking fewer trips and walking more places, but with a small sedan, she considers herself lucky.

Dubiel told Action 9 Consumer Investigator Jeff Deal, “I’ve seen some of my friends, and they’re like, spending $150 to $200 on just filling up their tank. So… I’m glad I have this car.”

Since the conflict in Iran started, many people have been taking fuel savings and efficiency more seriously.

“Since this conflict began, we’ve seen some rapid fluctuations in gas prices,” said AAA Spokesman Mark Jenkins.

Jenkins shared there are a number of strategies drivers can employ to ease the pain. Some stations offer a discount to pay in cash. There are wholesale clubs that offer discounted gas to members and other stations have apps with loyalty programs that offer less expensive gas.

Jenkins said, “There are a lot of different mobile apps that are out there. AAA’s mobile app does enable you to compare gas prices in your area, so you can find the cheapest price.”

That AAA app feature is similar to apps like Gas Buddy that show prices at different stations in real time. On social media, Action 9 saw a post about someone stacking discount codes from 7 Eleven to save money. It requires some effort. Users have to get the app, join the rewards program and then text a handful of different words to 7 Eleven that unlock discounts. When the Action 9 team tested it, the codes worked. Each code word offered some savings. They saw the price drop from $4.19 a gallon to $2.78 a gallon. That saved $1.41 a gallon on that fill up and some smaller discounts on future fill ups.

Saving money at the pump is one strategy, but the way you drive can make a difference. According to AAA, aggressive driving like speeding and rapid acceleration can reduce fuel economy by as much as 30% on the highway and 40% percent in the city. And driving over 50 miles per hour can be costly. AAA says every five miles an hour above 50 mph is like paying an extra 22 to 28-cents per gallon.

Mark Jenkins said, “If you’re an aggressive driver, you’re slamming on the accelerator, you’re going to burn through that gas tank pretty quickly.”

Also keep in mind, proper vehicle maintenance can save money. Using the correct grade of motor oil helps improve gas mileage by 1 or 2%. Properly inflated tires can save up to another to 3%.

John Rolon said he’s cut back on driving and is now taking the SunRail commuter train between Kissimmee and Orlando more often.

“Saves a lot of gas, lots of time in traffic, you know, just sitting in traffic too, you know, that fuel is burning,” Rolon said.

A lot people don’t want to fill up their tanks as often when prices are high, but AAA warns if drivers let the tank get too low, they could have problems with their fuel pump, which could cost hundreds of dollars to repair.

If you try to save money with discount codes, it’s important to make sure you are on a legitimate site before entering any information. Don’t just trust a link from social media. Go to the real company website yourself.

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