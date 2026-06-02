Customers out thousands of dollars after Central Florida business takes money and closes

ORLANDO, Fla — “I’m not giving anybody any more money,” said Diana Wilson.

The Titusville homeowner paid thousands of dollars for new sliding glass doors, but claims the company just took her money and did nothing.

Wilson showed Action 9 Consumer Investigator Jef Deal she paid $5000 in November of 2025 and expected her new doors to be installed in February, but seven months after paying no work has not been done.

When looking to get new sliding glass doors in her home, Diana Wilson turned to a company she saw advertising on a mailer. American Made Windows of Central Florida used the My Safe Florida Home Program as a selling point to do business. The My Safe Florida Home Program provides money to help Floridians strengthen their homes against storm damage.

Wilson said, “The original cost for just the two sliding glass doors came to $9,900. He asked for a 50% deposit. I rounded it up to $5000.”

But after making the payment in November, the project kept getting pushed back. Then in March she received an email from American Made Windows that read:

Dear Customers

After 13 years in business, we regret to inform you that American Made Windows will be ceasing all operations.

A bankruptcy will be filed, and you will be formally notified.

Please Direct all Inquiries to Bowin Law Group

But Bowin Law Group let her know by email the message is inaccurate and wrote: “We do not represent American Made Windows. We have no involvement in their business or their contracts with customers.”

“I’d like to get my doors replaced, but at this point I can’t afford to lose any more money,” Wilson said.

We saw similar complaints on sites like Yelp and the Better Business Bureau. American Made Windows wrote to the BBB that “a bankruptcy filing is anticipated” and the company “has no remaining assets.”

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When Action went to the business location in Melbourne, it was obvious it had been cleared out. The crew then stopped by the address listed on the contractor’s license for the owner, Zeuxis Salazar, who goes by Raymond. Even though there were two cars in the driveway, no one answered at the pricey river-front home.

American Made Windows of Central Florida filed to shut down the business in state records the same day Action 9 reached out for a response for this story and we couldn’t find any recent bankruptcy filings for the owner.

Action 9 did find Raymond Salazar went through bankruptcy in 2012 when he ran a different window company and listed around $2.2 million in liabilities, with just under $900,000 in assets.

Salazar wrote back by email that he would provide a response for this story on the Tuesday after Memorial Day, but the response never came. Later, he sent another email that said his attorney advised him not to comment because of ongoing litigation.

Diana Wilson is now left wondering what happened to her money and wondering once the dust settles on the financial troubles of American Made Windows of Central Florida, if Raymond Salazar will just open a new business like he did last time he went through bankruptcy.

“I know I’m not getting the money back, but I just wish he would get in trouble somehow for doing this,” Wilson said.

If you feel you were wronged by a licensed contractor, filing complaints with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation and the Attorney General’s office could bring some attention to the situation.

You can file those complaints here:

Department of Business and Professional Regulation: File a Complaint - Complaint Details (complaintDetails)

Florida Attorney General: General Inquiries or Complaints | My Florida Legal

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