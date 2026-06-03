Family demands new investigation into crash that killed Volusia deputy’s 20-year-old daughter

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — 9 Investigates is asking the Florida Highway Patrol how two reports from the same crash that killed a Volusia County Deputy’s daughter have different conclusions. FHP now has thirty days to respond to a demand from that family and their attorney to reopen the crash investigation.

The notice outlines several inconsistencies between two reports generated by FHP.

Some of the same investigators in that crash – also worked on the crash that led to the wrongful arrest of Lindsay Isaacs.

It’s been 20 months since 20-year-old Kaylee Kennedy was killed in a crash on Highway 17 in Volusia County.

“She didn’t care who you were; she was going to help you out no matter what you wanted or needed,” said her sister Mallory.

Kaylee’s family, with the help of an attorney and a crash reconstruction expert, is now pushing FHP to reopen the investigation into her death.

This comes after her dad, Darren, a Volusia County deputy, discovered inconsistencies in reports.

“It was like two different troopers from two different agencies did the investigation,” said Kennedy.

The notice sent to FHP outlines several additional examples and claims that certain investigative steps were never taken. It states that search warrants were issued but never executed, that phone records and toxicology were obtained from one party but not the other, and that license plate reader data was never retrieved.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he called state leaders for help when the Kennedy family wasn’t getting answers.

“The report is really not accurate. It’s not even close to being accurate and then you follow that up with these same two individuals are involved in Lindsay Isaacs. Somebody’s got a problem here,” said Chitwood.

FHP wrongfully arrested Lindsay Isaacs in April of this year, and some of the same investigators were involved in both cases. Isaacs was accused of causing a crash on I-4 that killed three people and faced life in prison if convicted.

Eventually, another team from FHP stepped in and identified the correct suspect. They found that evidence had been ignored in that case, including conflicting witness descriptions of the responsible vehicle, extensive repairs made to it after the crash, and the fact that Isaacs’s car had no damage.

The Kennedy family believes Kaylee’s case also deserves a second look.

“ I want a proper investigation. The same that I as a law enforcement officer would give on someone else,” said Darren Kennedy.

We have sent emails to every trooper involved in this case who I could find a direct contact for and reached out to FHP generally for the ones we couldn’t.

We are still awaiting a response.

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