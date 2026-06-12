Two children airlifted after being found unresponsive in Kissimmee pool

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Two young children were airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital after being found unresponsive in a residential pool at a Kissimmee VRBO, according to a 911 call received by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident involving the out-of-state family is currently under investigation, with detectives on the scene gathering information.

Authorities say an update will be provided later this afternoon.

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