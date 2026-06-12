Elon Musk rings opening bell on SpaceX stock

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX stock began trading Friday morning, marking a significant day for the stock market and Florida’s Space Coast.

The stock’s debut is expected to bring substantial economic benefits to communities in Brevard County and the Orlando metro area.

Elon Musk rang the bell to open the trading day as the stock opened for trading.

Analysts are calling this a monumental event for the space industry, anticipating an inflection of cash that will benefit the local economy.

Zaheer Ali, a professor at the UCF College of Business specializing in the space economy, commented on the significance of this moment.

Ali said the stock debut represents a shift from focusing on merely reaching space to actively pursuing activities in space, including developing a moon base, conducting Mars expeditions and creating materials in zero gravity.

The millions of dollars that SpaceX employees and investors will receive from this stock offering are crucial for funding these future endeavors.

Ali emphasized the transformative power of the capital infusion. “Who’s going to do the impossible next? Now they have the money to do it. That’s what this IPO represents. This IPO represents that splatter effect that is so powerful in technology and innovation, when you marry capital to it, because you can have the best idea in the world, but if you don’t have the money to execute, it doesn’t matter,” Ali said.

The professor predicted that this financial momentum will lead to many more companies, particularly new start-ups, establishing operations in the region over the next five years, which will create jobs.

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