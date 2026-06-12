Dogs found dead inside mobile home connected to previous fatal dog attack in Cocoa

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after three dogs were found dead inside a home.

Deputies confirmed the discovery at a residence on Blue Bonnet Drive.

Officials said the home is the same location connected to the death of 41-year-old Jodi Cowan, who was fatally attacked by her neighbor’s two pit bulls while walking her dogs last month.

Investigators said the dogs were found at the trailer Cowan shared with her partner.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released details about how the dogs died and has not confirmed whether a criminal investigation is underway.

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