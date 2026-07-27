Florida officials warn lobster harvesters as special season begins

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida wildlife officers are reminding lobster harvesters to follow strict state regulations as the season gets underway, with patrols actively checking for compliance on the water.

The 48-hour event kicks off at 12:01 AM on Wednesday and wraps up at midnight on Thursday. It’s a great chance for recreational divers and snorkelers to get an early start before the commercial traps open for the season, running from August 6 to March 31, 2027.

Daily Bag / Size Limits

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) enforces a daily bag limit of 12 lobsters per person statewide. However, tighter restrictions apply in Monroe County and Biscayne National Park, where the limit drops to six per person per day.

Officials also stress that all lobsters must meet size requirements, with a carapace exceeding three inches. Measurements must be taken in the water using a proper gauge.

Harvest Restrictions

Additional rules prohibit harvesting egg-bearing females, removing lobster tails at sea, or damaging shells by puncturing or stripping. Violations can result in fines or other penalties.

License Requirements

Anyone age 16 or older must carry both a valid Florida saltwater fishing license and a spiny lobster permit while harvesting.

FWC officers say increased enforcement will continue throughout the season to protect the state’s lobster population.

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