First 500 guests at new Ocala Häagen-Dazs get free ice cream and prizes

OCALA, Fla. — Häagen-Dazs Shops is preparing to open its first Ocala location with free ice cream and prizes for early customers.

The new shop will celebrate its grand opening Thursday, July 30, at 40 S. Magnolia Ave. in downtown Ocala.

The first 500 guests will receive a free mini scoop of ice cream.

Those customers will also receive a scratch-off card offering a chance to win prizes, including a $500 Häagen-Dazs Shops gift card.

The Ocala store marks the ice cream chain’s first location in the area.

WHAT TO KNOW

What: Häagen-Dazs Shops grand opening

When: Thursday, July 30

Where: 40 S. Magnolia Ave., Ocala

Giveaway: Free mini scoop and prize scratch-off card for the first 500 guests

The giveaway will be available while supplies last.

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