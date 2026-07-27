Local

First 500 guests at new Ocala Häagen-Dazs get free ice cream and prizes

The first 500 guests will receive a complimentary mini scoop

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Häagen-Dazs opening first Ocala shop with free ice cream giveaway The new shop will celebrate its grand opening Thursday, July 30, at 40 S. Magnolia Ave. in downtown Ocala.
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

OCALA, Fla. — Häagen-Dazs Shops is preparing to open its first Ocala location with free ice cream and prizes for early customers.

The new shop will celebrate its grand opening Thursday, July 30, at 40 S. Magnolia Ave. in downtown Ocala.

The first 500 guests will receive a free mini scoop of ice cream.

Those customers will also receive a scratch-off card offering a chance to win prizes, including a $500 Häagen-Dazs Shops gift card.

The Ocala store marks the ice cream chain’s first location in the area.

WHAT TO KNOW

What: Häagen-Dazs Shops grand opening

When: Thursday, July 30

Where: 40 S. Magnolia Ave., Ocala

Giveaway: Free mini scoop and prize scratch-off card for the first 500 guests

The giveaway will be available while supplies last.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

0

Most Read