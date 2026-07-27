Seminole County

Overnight road striping begins on South Lockwood Boulevard this Tuesday

Crews will restripe all four lanes between East Mitchell Hammock Road and the Oviedo monument sign

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Marked road Close up of asphalt road with yellow marking
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

OVIEDO, Fla. — The City of Oviedo will begin overnight road striping on South Lockwood Boulevard starting Tuesday at 9 p.m., with work scheduled to continue through Thursday at 4 a.m.

Crews will restripe all four lanes between East Mitchell Hammock Road and the Oviedo monument sign. Traffic controls will be in place throughout the project, with drivers routed safely around the work zone.

Officials urge drivers to use caution when traveling through the area during overnight hours.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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