Man accused of attacking 2 barbers during attempted robbery in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. — A man is behind bars after Volusia County deputies say he attacked two barbers during an attempted robbery at a Deltona barbershop last week.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at TallPat Barbershop on Elkcam Boulevard.

Deputies say Christopher Boone walked into the business armed with a handgun and attempted to rob the shop.

During the robbery, investigators say Boone pistol-whipped two barbers in the head before fleeing the scene.

Authorities later located Boone at his home, where he was taken into custody without incident.

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