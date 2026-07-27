Back-to-school shopping? Here’s how Florida families can save big before classes start

ORLANDO, Fla. — With a new school year just around the corner, many families are looking for ways to make the most of their back-to-school shopping budget.

Experts say one of the best ways to save starts before heading to the store.

Parents are encouraged to sit down with their children to discuss the difference between wants and needs and set realistic expectations based on what the family can afford.

Once everyone is on the same page, shoppers can focus on taking advantage of sales and promotions being offered by retailers.

Experts also point out that some of the biggest savings may come after the school year begins, when many back-to-school items are marked down as stores clear out seasonal inventory.

Families in Florida can save even more during the state’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, which is underway now.

Eligible school supplies, clothing, shoes, backpacks, and other qualifying items can be purchased without paying sales tax through Aug. 20.

Planning ahead, shopping sales, and taking advantage of the tax holiday can help families stretch their budgets as students get ready to head back to the classroom.

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